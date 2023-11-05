Scarborough based astronomy/astrophotography business Astro Dog has said there is potential for a “very big display” if skies remain clear.

They say the strongest displays of the lights – also known as the aurora borealis – will be on the east coast including areas near Scarborough.

Location wise, the astronomy experts say the further north the better.

“However, for those of us unable to travel somewhere further north on the off chance of aurora, it's good to have somewhere close by that you can get to quickly,” they add.

“Typically, anywhere with a good view of the northern horizon and as little light pollution as possible in the immediate area and towards the north is good.”

Nicole Carr, who runs Astro Dog with her partner, Simon Scott, previously shared her top tips for seeing the Northern Lights with the Gazette & Herald.

An important step is letting your eyes adjust to the darkness so you can see the displays.

Nicole said you can adjust your eyes to the night sky by not looking at any source of light for around 15-20 minutes.

Even if you can’t see the aurora after adjusting your eyes, a camera can reveal the lights when they are active.

Camera sensors are much more sensitive to the low light, with even a phone camera able to capture the displays.

They can also capture light over extended periods of time with long exposure times, which is typically the way most professional images of the aurora are taken.

The aurora displays happen when the sun releases streams of charged particles known as ‘solar wind’, which interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and different elements in its atmosphere.

During this interaction, the charged particles meet gases in our atmosphere, energise them, and cause them to emit photons of light.

