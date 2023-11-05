Malton remains on flood alert with the Environment Agency warning that levels on the lower River Derwent are expected to rise further.

Areas at risk of flooding include The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

Pictures taken today (Sunday, November 5) show parts of Malton flooded.

Flooding in Malton today (Sun, Nov 5) (Image: Nick Fletcher)

Elsewhere in Ryedale, a flood alert has been issued for land around Pickering Beck and areas nearby, including including Raindale Beck, Levisham Beck, Gundale Beck, Costa Beck, Kirby Misperton and Pickering.

The Environment Agency has also issued a flood alert for the River Seven including Northdale Beck, Hartoft Beck, Ings Beck, Lastingham Beck, Sutherland Beck, Cropton Beck, Catter Beck, properties in Sinnington and to the East of Normanby.

Flooding in Malton today (Sun, Nov 5) (Image: Nick Fletcher)

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

Yesterday people in Norton woke up to water and raw sewage starting to flood their properties yesterday morning.

Those affected were residents and businesses in Church Street and St Nicholas Street.

North Yorkshire Council later established that the pumps on both sides of County Bridge had been deliberately switched off.

Pumps are in place in Norton (Image: Nick Fletcher)

Norton councillor Keane Duncan said the incident has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

A total of 14 pumps are working across Malton, Norton and Old Malton.

In York the Environment Agency says the Ouse peaked at 3.51m at the Viking Recorder yesterday afternoon and has continued to fall.

King's Staith this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

It expects the river to be at the top of its normal range of 1.9m by the early hours of tomorrow.

A flood alert remains for riverside areas in and around York.

These include Naburn Lock, King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith and South Esplanade.

Rowntree Park was closed due to the floods but reopened today.