LNER says a fault with the signalling system between Durham and Darlington caused all lines between the stations to be blocked at around 11.15am.

As a result, they said some train services running through the stations were cancelled or delayed.

The York-based rail firm says services are now able to run through the affected area but are reduced to two trains per hour in each direction.

They said services are subject to delays up to one hour and cancellations.

An LNER spokesperson said tickets will be accepted on services operated by different rail firms that are also being affected by the disruption.

These are:

TransPennine Express between Edinburgh and York in both directions (when available).

CrossCountry via any reasonable route.

Northern via any reasonable route.

They said rail replacement transport is in operation between Newcastle and York.

The firm urged passengers to check journeys before travelling.

For more information and to check eligibility for compensation visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney