City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close at its junction with Shipton Street starting Monday, November 13 and ending on Friday, December 8 for utilities work to be carried out.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Crichton Avenue, Burdyke Avenue, Water Lane and Clifton.

It follows previous closures over the Summer on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work carried out in January and February.