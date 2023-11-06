A BUSY road through a York suburb is set to close for almost a month.
City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close at its junction with Shipton Street starting Monday, November 13 and ending on Friday, December 8 for utilities work to be carried out.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Crichton Avenue, Burdyke Avenue, Water Lane and Clifton.
It follows previous closures over the Summer on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work carried out in January and February.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article