North Yorkshire Police says the force is aware of footage circulating on social media of the incidents in Scarborough.

They say some of the incidents have been reported to the force but “a lot of others haven’t”.

The force has issued an appeal for residents to report suspicious behaviour.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Whether there has been someone on the driveway looking at cars, trying door handles of vehicles or houses or incidents where security lighting has activated, which has visually deterred prowlers.

“If this has happened to you in the past month, and you haven’t yet reported it, please do so, either by calling 101 or reporting via www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have already increased patrols in the affected areas.”

They say to call police on 999 at the time if a crime is ongoing.

If you wish to provide anonymous information, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.