The Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlour arrives at the Eye of York on Wednesday, November 15, as part of tour of England and Wales.

It will be serving up ice cream flavours themed on the show, including USS Butterscotch and The Void.

USS Butterscotch contains salty-sweet caramel ribbons and chocolate swirls while The Void aims to give diners a taste of the show's 'upside down' with its black vanilla ice cream, filled with strawberry ribbons and decadent vanilla cream cookie pieces.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown.

It is set in Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s and tells the tale of a town turned upside down by secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

Season four of the show was released last year.

Its season finale featured Running up That Hill by Kate Bush and resulted in the song topping the UK charts 37 years after it was released.

Netflix is yet to announce when the next Stranger Things season will be released.