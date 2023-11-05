The Environment Agency says the Ouse peaked at 3.51m at the Viking Recorder yesterday afternoon and has continued to fall.

It expects the river to be at the top of its normal range of 1.9m by the early hours of tomorrow.

A flood alert remains for riverside areas in and around York following heavy rainfall during Storm Ciarán earlier this week.

These include Naburn Lock, King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith and South Esplanade.

Queen’s Staith this morning (Sun, Nov 5) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Rowntree Park remains closed due to flooding, but a spokesperson for Friends of Rowntree Park which helps maintain the park says it is likely to reopen later today.

Today’s forecast for York is clouds changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, according to the Met Office.

Read next:

In Ryedale, levels remain high on the lower River Derwent.

The Environment Agency says river levels are expected to rise further and stay high today.

It has warned that flooding is expected in areas near the river.

Flooding in Malton on Friday (Nov 3) (Image: Nick Fletcher)

These include land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our incident room is open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please monitor local weather and river conditions and avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.”