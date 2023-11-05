Thousands of people watched on as fireworks and a bonfire lit up the dark night sky in York.
Visitors braved muddy and wet conditions to watch the display at Rawcliffe Country Park, near the park and ride site off Shipton Road, last night (Saturday, November 4).
The event is one of the region’s biggest displays and was organised by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
It is expected to have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity.
Live music, funfair rides, a bar, and hot and cold food joined the offering last night.
The event took place under moonlight with the rain starting to ease as the night went on.
Elsewhere, Selby’s firework display also got underway last night.
The event was organised by Selby Town Council and took place in Scott Road Community Field.
Tonight a bonfire and firework “spectacular” will light up the sky above Poppleton.
The display takes place at the Poppleton Centre with parking at Poppleton Bar Park and Ride.
Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 7pm.
Tickets are priced at adults £12, children £6 and under-fives go free.
For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.poppletoncentre.org.uk/
