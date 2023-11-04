After several phone calls trying to get hold of someone to deal with the situation and residents on Derwent Terrace setting up their usual self help pumping scheme as water lapped at their doorsteps, the team from North Yorkshire Council established that the pumps on both sides of County Bridge had been deliberately switched off.

Mayor of Norton and flood campaigner Di Keal, said: “I am amazed that anyone could be so stupid and callous to do such a thing. The pumps are there for a reason - to protect people’s property and livelihoods and to switch them off as a prank is unbelievable.

“I am appealing to people not to tamper with the pumps and if they see anyone doing so to report them to the police. I am also calling on North Yorkshire Council to make sure the pumps are securely locked so that this cannot happen again.

“The distress that it causes to people who are repeatedly affected by flooding in this area of Norton is huge - Yorkshire Water needs to stop falling back on its ‘temporary pump plan’ and install a permanent solution without further delay. The plans are in place already they just need to invest in it.”