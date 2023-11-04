That’s the message police are sending after recent arrests over drink driving in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police says two people were in the cells last weekend for drink driving in Scarborough.

On Saturday, October 28, a 40-year-old man from Stockport was arrested and charged for being over the prescribed limit following a collision in St Marys Walk. He also had his vehicle recovered due to not having a valid insurance policy in place.

The next day a 46-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and charged for being over the prescribed limit and criminal damage following a collision in Gladstone Road.

Police say the courts will be requesting an appearance with both men in the near future.

A force spokesperson warned: “When officers stop a vehicle and request a sample from the driver – you will always hear that the limit is 35 – anything over this, will result in an arrest.

“Remember, 35 is a limit, not a target. Be a hero – blow zero.

“If you believe that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 999 and give as much information and the location.

“If you know of a regular drink or drug driver, please give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”