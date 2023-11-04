North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for private CCTV footage and information after entry was forced to the property in Hudson Way, Tadcaster, on Thursday, November 2, between 1am and 2.40am.

Police say thieves made off with a white Mercedes CLS350 D AMG.

A force spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to the public for their assistance to help identify any suspects or suspect vehicles involved.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who captured dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage are asked to get in touch.

"Anyone who lives in the area of Hudson Way or Ingleby Drive that noted anything suspicious or has CCTV, please can you check the footage and get in touch.

“Please email jason.gower@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ref log NYP-02112023-0034.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information on to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”