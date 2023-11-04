Santa is to welcome visitors on board his own private aircraft as the Christmas season gets into swing at a popular museum near York.
For the second year, Santa’s Airlines will be arriving at Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington.
Father Christmas will meet visitors in the Dakota paratrooper aircraft inside the museum’s main hanger next month (December).
It’s part of a programme of events at Yorkshire Air Museum throughout December – Christmas At The Museum – which includes displays on how Christmas was celebrated during the Second World War.
During the war the site was RAF Elvington – a heavy bomber base.
Visitors will also be able to learn about the airman who fell from his aircraft during a bombing mission on Christmas Eve and survived.
The Museum’s café will be serving its festive menu, including Christmas dinner.
Museum’s spokesman Jerry Ibbotson said, “We ran Santa Airlines last year and it was hugely popular with families, so we had a word with the big man and he was delighted to come back. Combined with all the other offerings this year, we think this will be a great Christmas for all our visitors.”
Santa Airlines costs £10 per child, with one adult accompanying them, plus the cost of Admission. The other Christmas events and displays are included in the price of Admission.
Christmas At The Air Museum runs from Saturday, December 2, until Saturday, December 23, when the Museum closes for Christmas. Santa’s Airlines will operate on the weekends only.
More information can be found at https://yorkshireairmuseum.org/xmas/
