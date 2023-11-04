As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find the missing 38-year-old earlier this morning (Saturday, November 4) and said officers were concerned for his whereabouts.

But the force has now confirmed that the man has been found.

"Good news - we've confirmed the whereabouts of the 38-year-old man from York who hadn't been seen since yesterday," said a force spokesperson.

"Thanks to all who shared the appeal for information."