River levels have peaked in York but the city remains on flood alert.
The Environment Agency says the River Ouse level peaked yesterday afternoon on the Viking Recorder at 3.51m and has started to fall after heavy rainfall during Storm Ciarán earlier this week.
But the agency expects the Ouse to remain high today and has warned that flooding is expected at riverside properties.
A flood alert has been issued for properties in King's Staith and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
Rowntree Park remains closed today due to the weather.
Flood gates are closed throughout the city.
The Environment Agency says it is monitoring the situation - including operating the Foss Barrier - and advised people to avoid using low lying footpaths.
It also urged people to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
In Ryedale, river levels remain high on the upper river Derwent due to heavy rain during Storm Ciarán.
The Environment Agency expects the river level to remain high over the weekend and warned that flooding is expected.
A flood alert has been issued for the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around the Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.
The Met Office has forecast light rain for York today with temperatures sitting at around 8C.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here