The Environment Agency says the River Ouse level peaked yesterday afternoon on the Viking Recorder at 3.51m and has started to fall after heavy rainfall during Storm Ciarán earlier this week.

But the agency expects the Ouse to remain high today and has warned that flooding is expected at riverside properties.

A flood alert has been issued for properties in King's Staith and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Sat, Nov 4) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Rowntree Park remains closed today due to the weather.

Flood gates are closed throughout the city.

The Environment Agency says it is monitoring the situation - including operating the Foss Barrier - and advised people to avoid using low lying footpaths.

Flooding in Malton yesterday (Fri, Nov 3) (Image: Nick Fletcher)

It also urged people to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

In Ryedale, river levels remain high on the upper river Derwent due to heavy rain during Storm Ciarán.

The Environment Agency expects the river level to remain high over the weekend and warned that flooding is expected.

A flood alert has been issued for the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around the Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

The Met Office has forecast light rain for York today with temperatures sitting at around 8C.