A missing North Yorkshire man has been found after a police appeal.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find the missing 60-year-old from Stokesley earlier this morning (Saturday, November 4) but the force has now confirmed that he has been found.
A force spokesperson said: "Great news - the 60-year-old man who went missing from Stokesley has been found.
"Thanks to all who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article