Firefighters were called to a firework that had been left burning on a grass verge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a crew responded to the call in Kennion Road, Harrogate, yesterday (Friday, November 3) at 8.32pm.
A service spokesperson said the crew extinguished the firework using one hose reel jet.
