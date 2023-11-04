North Yorkshire Police says officers are concerned for the whereabouts of Damien Goudy, 38, who has not been seen since the early hours of yesterday (Friday, November 3).

The force says he is thought to have left a property in Thoresby Road.

Damien is described as around 5ft 9in tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

A force spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent the city centre area, so officers are appealing to members of the public to keep an eye out for Damien and report any immediate sightings to North Yorkshire Police on 999.

“Any other information can be reported on 101 quoting reference 12230209591.”