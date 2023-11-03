A MAJOR road has closed both ways just outside York after a crash.
The A19 is closed both ways at Riccall between York and Selby after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the scene at 4.19pm.
A spokesperson said: "Crew from Selby attended a three vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles and in care of paramedics.
"Crew assisted by providing scene safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article