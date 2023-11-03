A MAJOR road has closed both ways just outside York after a crash.

The A19 is closed both ways at Riccall between York and Selby after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the scene at 4.19pm.

A spokesperson said: "Crew from Selby attended a three vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles and in care of paramedics.

"Crew assisted by providing scene safety."