Paul Weller will take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 7.

The Modfather will deliver hits from across his career, spanning almost four decades.

As frontman of The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late 1970s and early 1980s, scoring a string of hits before forming The Style Council then embarking on solo career.

Weller’s 2022 compilation Will of the People, a mix of non-album rarities and an array of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, followed his 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook.

Recorded with award-winning arranger Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the album reimagined his vast catalogue including such classics as English Rose, Broken Stones, You're the Best Thing, Wild Wood and You Do Something to Me.

It followed highly acclaimed Fat Pop: Volume 1 – his second Number One album in 12 months.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Paul Weller is a true music icon, someone who possesses one of music’s most brilliant and diverse catalogues and an artist who remains ever relevant.

“This is going to be an incredible night here at Scarborough OAT – undoubtedly one of the highlights of the summer at this wonderful venue.”

Tickets go on general sale at 5pm on Friday, November 10, via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk