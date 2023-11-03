Alex Ogden, 28, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Southwark in the capital on Thursday, November 2.

On Wednesday of this week, The Press reported on a Metropolitan Police appeal to trace Odgen.

This morning (Friday) he was charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH against a man in his 50s.

The Met Police said this is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

Ogden was also wanted after he failed to attend court on August 31 this year after being charged with three common assaults at York railway station.

Ogden appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, December 1.