If you are craving an all-vegan Chinese menu, a selection of tapas or a breakfast with loved ones, there is so much choice in the region.

To help you decide where to visit next, here are some of North Yorkshire’s best vegan cafés and restaurants according to their Google reviews.

Some of North Yorkshire’s best vegan cafés and restaurants

Retreat Tearoom & Bistro

Location: The Retreat, Main Street, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AA

Rating: 4.8/5

This person who travelled to visit said: “Excellent service and delicious food. Great to come if you have dietary requirements, they have a great veggie & vegan menu. Their dairy-free chocolate cake alone is well worth the hour & a half journey! Also, dog friendly too!”

Love Brew Café

Location: 20 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NW

Rating: 4.9/5

“As a vegan family visiting the Scarborough for the day, Love Brew Cafe was a God send! Eating out can be stressful with strict dietary requirements so this gem of a find was amazing,” posted one customer.

“To top it off the food we chose was lovely. As others have said, the breakfast is wonderful. Highly recommend.”

Morro Lounge

Location: 23 Market Place, Richmond, DL10 4QG

Rating: 4.4/5

This account wrote: “Lovely new addition to the Richmond dining scene. Delicious food with a good selection of vegetarian & vegan dishes and a good selection of wine.

“Service was speedy and exceptionally friendly both times we were there. Sitting out in the back garden on a sunny afternoon eating tapas and drinking wine - heaven."

The Corner House Café

Location: 1 Garrs Lane, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AT

Rating: 4.8/5

A frequent visitor added: “Been here numerous times over the years - consistently delicious food! Unbelievably good vegan burgers time after time. Rapid and kind service. Whenever there are vegan cakes, we get them too and they are lush! Thanks!”

Quirky Farm Bistro

Location: First Floor, 1a Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PY

Rating: 4.6/5

One Tripadvisor account commented: “Lovely brunch with an Italian twist. Really good Vegan/Veggie options in a relaxed but stylish setting. A new staple for when we are in Harrogate.”

“This hidden gem has it all - great food and drinks, the most wonderful host and hostess (Fabrizio and Leece) and the quirkiest décor! Great vegetarian and vegan options too. Once you've been here, you will keep going back,” added another.

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant

Location: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP

Rating: 4.8/5

Someone said: “Amazing food! So tasty! Great choices. We loved going to a fully vegan Chinese restaurant and would return again and again if we lived nearby. The restaurant also seemed busy which was great to see. The staff were lovely too.

“We had the duck pancakes, the chicken in black bean sauce and the Mongolian beef (my favourite) all were very good.”

Cranberry Swamp

Location: 24 Skinner Street, Whitby, YO21 3AJ

Rating: 4.7/5

A customer posted this compliment: “The vibe of this place is great! Wonderful vegan option for breakfast, the Mexican wrap (not a staple dish of Whitby it must be said, but they were BANGING either way).

“The coffee was really nice, though their niceness was bested by the endearingly polite staff.

“Northern hospitality carried out to perfection. Give this place a chance if you're passing through Whitby (goths definitely welcome).”