Continuing to build on its reputation as one of the top legal firms in the North, Raworths has once again received multiple inclusions in the Chambers UK guide, including Band 1 rankings for both the Family and Employment teams.

Individual expertise within Raworths has also been recognised with partners Simon Morris (Managing Partner), Carmelita Ardren (Head of Family) and Deborah Boylan (Employment) all receiving Band One positions.

Other Raworths’ specialist teams to be included in this year’s Chambers UK guide include: Corporate and Commercial, Dispute Resolution and Commercial Property

In all, 14 lawyers from Raworths have been included in this year’s Guide, and a further six included in the Chambers’ High Net Worth Guide, a sister publication aimed at the international private wealth market which was published earlier this year.

Both publications are deemed leading legal professional guides for the UK with rankings and inclusions drawn from extensive independent research across clients and professional contacts.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths, said: “We are delighted by the continued recognition in respected guides such as Chambers UK, not just for our teams but individuals who lead them and set the highest standards of client services.

“It is always pleasing to know our rankings in these guides are based on genuine client feedback as these longstanding and trusted relationships are the backbone of our business and something we work hard to maintain and are very proud of.”

Raworths provides commercial and private client services and employs more than 70 people at its Harrogate office.