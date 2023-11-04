Artur Haftman will give a solo recital at the Wesley Centre in Oxford Street, Harrogate on Friday, November 24.

On the following evening he will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4 with the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Hall in Ripon Road in the town.

Haftman performed for members of the Royal Family in London in March last year (Image: Kristian Data Photography)

The Polish musician is critically acclaimed for a deep understanding and interpretation of the work of his countryman - composer and virtuoso Frédéric Chopin.

Artur started out at the age of eight with a debut with the Koszalin Philharmonic Orchestra and bolstered his reputation via success in 25 international competitions.

The list of achievements includes first prizes in international music festivals in Poland, Russia, Estonia and Spain.

Read next:

York mum set to celebrate achieving top award in her field

York chief executive welcomes national funding to support local cultural aims in city

Support dog saves life of seven-year-old autistic York boy who stepped into traffic

Artur studied at the Royal College of Music in London, under the tutelage of Professor Dmitri Alexeev, a former winner of the Leeds Piano Competition.

During this time Artur received multiple scholarships, including the Carnwath Piano Scholarship in 2019, which is only granted to a single pianist within the UK at any one time.

Currently based in London, his solo recitals have been heard in France, Lithuania, Italy, the USA, Slovakia and Germany.

Audience members have included royalty both home and abroad.

To purchase tickets for the solo recital on November 24, please email simaclassics@gmail.com.

To purchase tickets for the Royal Hall performance on November 25, please click here.