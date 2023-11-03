DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays after a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Reports are coming in that there are long delays on the M62 in North Yorkshire with one lane closed due to recovery work after an accident on the westbound carriageway after junction 34, the A19 turning for Selby and Doncaster.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Travel time is currently around 30 minutes to clear the scene.
More to follow.
