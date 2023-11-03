Jude Pollitt-Berthereau joined around 70 applicants in applying for the part in the Guildford Poltergeist – a comedy drama telling the tale of a family terrorised in their home by a mysterious force.

He applied for the role of 18-year-old Tristan who finds himself at the centre of a media storm when his family are tormented by ghostly goings on in their new house.

Jude came across the job listing online and it caught his eye as the character shares the same name as his brother.

But as he read more Jude said he became “immediately hooked” on the part.

“It gave way to a wave of imagination and feelings, I needed to do something with - which is an exhilarating feeling as an actor,” he said.

The show is by York-based playwright Tess Humphrey who explained how she came across Jude’s application while standing in Rougier Street in the rain.

Playwright Tess Humphrey (Image: Supplied)

A note at the end of the 20-year-old’s application caught her eye and they stayed in touch for almost one month.

Tess described casting the role as “one of the tightest choices of my career” but said it was clear that Jude was her man.

“It was serendipitous that out of so many applications from all over the country, the best man for the job happened to live in the same city as me,” she explained.

The Guildford Poltergeist (Image: Supplied)

On the morning of Sunday, September 24, Jude received the news that he had landed the role – his first professional lead performance since graduating from York College in 2021 where he trained as an actor.

“I was doing the routine email check and I saw that Tess had sent me one,” he said.

“After tense reading and re reading, I combusted in glee and told all my family and friends.

"Mum rang me from work in tears (of joy), I did the waltz with the dog, and of course, told my brother Tristan that there was a new ‘Tristan’ in town.”

Read next:

Jude will join a cast of actors, including his on-stage mother Donna Gray who toured the world as Sybil in The Faulty Towers Dining Experience and with her own show Pamela’s Palace.

Her TV credits include Harry Enfield and Chums and Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge.

Donna described Jude as “such a talented fella” and said she is “so excited to be working with such a wonderful team of people”.

The Guildford Poltergeist will run next year at The King’s Arms Theatre in Manchester February 16 to 18 and February 23 to 25 at The Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool.