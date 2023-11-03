In the spirit of Halloween, Drax’s Community and Engagement team hosted a range of spine-tingling STEM (science technology engineering and maths) themed activities to suit children of all ages and inspire their creativity. Young people made slime, crafted bone bridges, and created spooky spoon figures.

Drax’s visitor centre team also staged a ghost hunt in the woods surrounding the Skylark Centre for more adventurous children, where they could try and find Halloween spirits. The team also tested the attendees’ knowledge of the occasion with a Halloween quiz trail.

This Halloween celebration wasn't just about thrills, but also helping local animals who call the site and nearby area home. The on-site café raised funds for the local swan and wildlife hospital during the events, with more than £522 being donated.

Jane Breach, UK Community and Education Manager at Drax, said: “We were thrilled to welcome more than 600 people to the Skylark Centre to entertain and educate young people during Halloween.

"Drax is committed to building a strong and positive community connection in the areas that we operate in the UK and around the world. We hope we’ve inspired families to reconnect with nature and get outdoors more often and enjoy the incredible sights we have on our own doorsteps.”

Established by Drax in the early 1970s, Skylark Centre and Nature Reserve now houses a variety of wildlife and serves as an important educational resource for schools, colleges, and local nature organisations.

For information on future events at Drax and the Skylark Nature Reserve, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DraxGroup/ or the Drax website at https://www.drax.com/visit-us/#events.