The Broughton Sanctuary near Skipton was featured in the ‘30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024’ list by National Geographic Traveller UK.

The publisher commented: “Ahead of the new year, we’ve crossed the world to find the 30 most exciting destinations for 2024.

“With landmark hotels opening, ambitious rewilding projects underway and new train routes making travel easier than ever, there’s a lot to choose from for your next trip — whether you’re looking to connect with nature in Norway, scale Himalayan peaks in Sikkim or savour the culinary stars of Lima.”

You can see all 30 locations that have been revealed here.

What did National Geographic say about North Yorkshire?





National Geographic Traveller UK described Broughton Sanctuary as "new shoots of hope in the edge of the Dales."

It said: "Deep in the Yorkshire countryside, around a third of the 3,000-acre Broughton Sanctuary estate is being returned to nature to help visitors reconnect with the wild environment.

“Intensive sheep grazing is being reduced, peat bogs and waterways are being restored and tens of thousands of newly planted saplings will boost tree cover from 6% to over 20%.

“All this is intended to help boost the area’s biodiversity, which already includes otters, hares and kestrels.”

The Broughton Sanctuary estate near Skipton is rewilding its sheep-grazed hillsides into woodlands rich with birds and insects (Image: Danny Haplin/PA)

National Geographic added: “The project is a natural move for Broughton, which already offers experiences such as foraging tours, woodland dining and even moon bathing on its grounds.

“The rewilding initiative is part of a long-term vision for the estate.

“It’s going to take decades to get to the point where we’ve rewilded so much that nature is truly looking after itself at scale,’ says Broughton’s environmental adviser, Professor Alastair Driver.

“In the meantime, visitors can explore the changing landscape on one of the Sanctuary’s walking trails — perhaps with a picnic in hand, prepared by the estate’s in-house chefs.”

Location: Broughton Hall Estate, Broughton Hall, Skipton BD23 3AE.