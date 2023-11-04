The Haxby Bakehouse, run by Phil Clayton and his wife Tina, has become a food institution in York and the couple local food heroes.

Not only do they run a popular and busy bakery from their initial base in Haxby, they are regular stallholders at several markets across the York area and supply around 30 local business with breads and pastries each week.

Next week they are about to open a new venture - a cafe, simply called The Unit - from their main bakery site at Auster Road, Clifton Moor.

Phil told The Press the cafe had been several years in the planning - ever since he moved the main bread-baking part of the business to Clifton Moor in 2020 (while keeping the Haxby business going too).

But lack of space hindered the plans - until he was able to acquire the next door unit and expand.

And on Tuesday, the cafe will open to the public, selling breads and pastries, topped focaccias and sandwiches, coffee and cookies, to have in The Unit or to take away.

How the new cafe will look at The Unit, Clifton Moor

Phil said he hoped the new cafe would give rise to some new products for customers to enjoy.

He told The Press: "Opening here gives us the chance to be more creative again."

Recipe developments were ongoing, he admitted, but said the main range of products would still be on sale, including Haxby Bakehouse's range of breads and pastries.

He said: "We are working on other sweet stuff including a range of cookies and brownies made from Yorkshire flours as well as other savoury items using veg from York's Food Circle market.

"We will have topped focaccia and some sandwich selections too."

Pastries at Haxby Bakehouse's new cafe, The Unit, at Clifton Moor (Image: Supplied)

Also, the cafe will look on to the bakers in the bread and pastry sections of the building, allowing customers a unique look behind the scenes.

Phil said: "I still go to local markets and sell, so I am the only one who gets to see the public.

"Having an open-plan aspect will allow customers to see us baking and even the ingredients we are using."

The team at The Unit with Phil Clayton far right

Phil prides himself on using local produce, including Yorkshire-milled flour. He is part of the Yorkshire Grain Alliance and committed to supporting local farmers and millers.

Much of his fresh produce comes from the Food Circle market based at Tang Hall and he aims to use seasonal produce as much as possible.

Coffee is from Roost at Malton.

He said: "We make a real effort to use what is on our doorstep."

He added: "There is a good community of food people in York who all support each other which is very nice."

The Unit will be open initially from Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 2pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon. Closed Sunday and Monday.

For all the latest updates, follow on Instagram at: @haxbybakehouse_the_unit