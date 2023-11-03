THIEVES have struck in a Norht Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a red Range Rover Sport Autobiography with the registration number V27 KYE was stolen from the driveway of a property in Sutton-in-Craven at about 8pm on Wednesday, November 1.
Read next:
- Urgent appeal for missing York girl
-
- Don’t travel warning on train services in York in wake of storm Ciarán
- Two people rescued from flood waters in North Yorkshire
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time of the theft, or saw any suspicious activity is asked to email Nigel.Bryan@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230208061.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC1559 Nigel Bryan.
"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article