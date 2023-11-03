North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a red Range Rover Sport Autobiography with the registration number V27 KYE was stolen from the driveway of a property in Sutton-in-Craven at about 8pm on Wednesday, November 1.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time of the theft, or saw any suspicious activity is asked to email Nigel.Bryan@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230208061.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC1559 Nigel Bryan.

"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."