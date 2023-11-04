In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life and neglect our own wellbeing. Sometimes, it can be helpful to take a step back and think about what we can do to help ourselves.

Maintaining good mental and physical health is essential for leading a fulfilling and happy life. That's where the "5 ways to wellness" come in, so here they are!

1. Connection. Never underestimate the importance of building and maintaining positive relationships with others. Whether it's spending time with friends and family, volunteering in your community, or joining a social group, human connection is essential for our wellbeing. Studies have shown that people who have strong social networks are happier, more resilient, and have better overall health outcomes, meaning they can live longer.

2. Be Active. Exercise has numerous health benefits, including reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep, and boosting overall physical health. Even small amounts of exercise can make a big difference in how we feel, both physically and mentally.

3. Take Notice. The third area of focus, take notice, encourages us to pay attention to the present moment and be mindful of our thoughts, feelings, and surroundings. Mindfulness has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and increase overall wellbeing. Simple practices like meditation, deep breathing, or taking a mindful walk can help us to be more present and engaged in our daily lives.

4. Keep learning. More and more research points to the importance of continuing to learn and grow throughout our lives. For many years, it was assumed that we don’t generate new brain cells after a certain age, this is no longer the case. Whether it's taking a class, learning a new skill, or pursuing a personal interest, lifelong learning can help us to feel more engaged, fulfilled, and mentally sharp.

5. Give. Giving can take many forms, from volunteering time and resources to helping others in need, to performing acts of kindness in our daily lives. Giving back not only helps others, but it also promotes a sense of purpose and positive emotions in ourselves.

By focusing on these five areas and making small, intentional changes in our daily lives, we can improve our overall sense of wellbeing and reduce our risk for mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, which can only be a good thing.

I hope this week’s column has given you something to think about in terms of your own wellness, and perhaps made you think about some goals to work towards

Please note: If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency and may be in danger of causing harm to yourself or others then please contact your GP, visit A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258