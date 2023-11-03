As reported by The Press yesterday (November 2), emergency crews responded to a call about a man who had fallen into the swolen river and had to be rescued.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said today: "The two officers who rescued the man were concerned that crowds had amassed but nobody had thrown him a life ring."

The man was eventually rescued by the floatation device being thrown to him, but the police stated that: "At least two floatation devices were accessible within metres of the scene."

The man is still recovering in hospital today (November 3) after being rescued from close to the Radisson Hotel York near Ouse Bridge.

The call was answered by Sgt Toby Gorwood who said: “Life rings and other floatation devices are located at regular intervals along the River Ouse and other major waterways.

“It’s always worth making a mental note of life ring locations along your local river in case you ever need to help someone in trouble.

“Those vital seconds can make all the difference.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Shout for help and dial 999 and ask for the fire service at inland water sites or the coast guard if you’re at the beach.

"Reach with a long stick, a scarf, clothes or anything else. Crouch or lie down to avoid being pulled in.

"If possible, throw a rope – you can then pull in the person. Otherwise throw something that will float – a ball, a plastic bottle or a lifebuoy. Do not jump in to try to save them."