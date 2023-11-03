A DEALER has been jailed for nearly seven years less than a month after he was caught with drugs worth nearly £200,000.
Bradley Axcell, 23, also had £34,000 in cash when police arrested him the day after his birthday at the end of a year-long investigation,
North Yorkshire Police described him afterwards as a "significant operator" in Scarborough’s drug underworld.
Axcell, of Westborough, Scarborough, was caught on October 12 and held in police custody until he appeared at the remand court at York Magistrates Court on October 14.
There he pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply it and cannabis with intent to supply it. Magistrates remanded him in custody to York Crown Court.
When he appeared before the higher court, he was jailed for six years and eight months.
North Yorkshire Police said after the case, they had found cocaine worth up to £170,000 in his possession and cocaine worth £2,400.
They also found £34,000 in cash.
