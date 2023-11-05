Wellspring Therapy and Training, the Harrogate-based counselling and training centre, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special gala dinner.

Wellspring is holding a fund-raising dinner in on Friday, November 17 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate to mark the milestone. There are still a limited number of tickets available.

The well-respected charity, which was founded by in 2003, provides affordable short and long-term counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

Emily Fullarton, the executive director of Wellspring, said: “This is a very special year for us. Our Gala Dinner is celebrating how a small local charity has survived and thrived during the past 20 years and how we have tackled the problem of increasing poor mental health, anxiety and depression, which has threatened to overwhelm the NHS. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to building on this during the next 20 years.

“The dinner, which will be attended by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, will be a chance to celebrate our 20th anniversary in style whilst raising much-needed funds to help us tackle the challenges ahead. I would like to thank all our sponsors, whose generosity has been amazing and is really appreciated.”

Emily Fullarton with the Rt Rev Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, who is the patron of Wellspring (Image: Supplied)

The main sponsors of the dinner are leading Yorkshire property consultancy North Residential: insurance services company ABIS; the Crown Hotel in Harrogate; Artus Digital Marketing; and H&A Bathing in Brands.

The auctioneer for the evening will be Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate.

Emily explained how, in 2003, founding director Elaine Wainaina set up Wellspring as a Christian-based organisation to help those struggling with anxiety and depression. She added that the charity was honoured to carry on Elaine’s work today.

She said: “Elaine and her fellow trustees soon saw the need to extend their counselling services to everyone who needed them, regardless of faith, sexual orientation and ethnic or cultural background. Our philosophy is underpinned by Christian values, but we are here to help everyone struggling with their mental health.

“The demand for Wellspring’s services meant the charity had to move initially into a terraced house in Prospect Road, Starbeck, and then into nearby St Andrew’s Vicarage, which had been bought for us by the Bramall Foundation. This tremendously generous gift has enabled us to expand our services in the Harrogate area since 2018 and to relieve the burden on the over-stretched NHS.

“Post-Covid, the demand for our services has intensified. For example, according to figures revealed recently by the BBC in February 2022, there has been a 77 per cent rise in the number of children needing specialist treatment for severe mental health crisis. We are seeing children as young as four, although most of our counselling work with young people is with teenagers.

“There is a huge demand in Harrogate for our services and it’s increasing.

“What makes Wellspring’s work unique in is that we offer affordable long-term, open-ended counselling where needed. Unfortunately, this type of therapy is not currently widely available from the NHS. Most private counselling typically costs between £50 or more for each session, but many of our clients are unable to afford this,” explained Emily.

Looking ahead, Wellspring hopes to be able to counsel 170 clients by the end of this year and 220 by the end of 2025, building on the 150 now on the charity’s books.

To find out more about Wellspring, to buy tickets for the Gala Dinner or to discover how you can donate to the charity, please contact Kennie Cheung at partnerships@wellspring.co.uk; 01423 881881 or visit the website www.wellspringtherapy.co.uk