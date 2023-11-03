Acclaimed York chef Andrew Pern will be joined by fellow Michelin-starred pros, Tom De Keyser, head chef at The Hand and Flowers, and Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall, for a special night of food and drink at the Grade-II listed York Minster Refectory, which Pern opened last year.

The event, later this month, is being organised by the team behind Estrella Damm, the beer from Barcelona, Spain.

Priced at £150 per person, each course will be paired with a glass of Estrella Damm.

The three chefs, who collectively boast five Michelin stars alongside a Michelin Green Star, (Moor Hall), work with Estrella Damm as 'Chef Ambassadors'.

York's 'Estrella Damm Chef Sessions' will start at 6.30pm on November 22.

The menu will include: Whole Baked Truffle ‘en croûte’, Foie Gras and Port; Raviolo of Farndale Shot Grouse with Blue Wensleydale, Juniper Pickled Beets and Aged Madeira Game Tea; Butter-poached Turbot with Mussel, Artichoke and Roe Sauce; Black Treacle-cured Fillet of 90 Day Old Dry Aged Beef, Potato and Buttermilk Waffle, Sauce Bordelaise; Garden Apples and Gooseberries with Woodruff and Birch Sap, and Stinking Bishop, Poached Pear and Parkin, Quince and Mead ‘Jam’.

To book, visit: www.yorkminsterrefectory.co.uk.