The service encouraged people to attend organised displays and said those hosting their own show should do so safely.

It has urged people to plan their displays and only buy fireworks which carry the ‘CE mark’, keeping them in a closed box and using them one at a time.

A service spokesperson said fireworks should be lit at an arm’s length and naked flames, including cigarettes, should be kept away from them.

They added: “Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

“Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators.”

When building a bonfire, the service says the area should be checked for any wildlife – such as hedgehogs that may be hiding inside – before lighting.

The spokesperson advised people to never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and to not build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds.

They added: “Never leave a lit bonfire unattended.

“Make sure the bonfire is out and surrounding areas are made safe before leaving.”

Read next:

On Bonfire Night the service says people will light fires and may be doing so safely and responsibly.

The spokesperson said people should consider this before dialling 999.

“Of course, if you are worried a fire has started by other means or has been left unsupervised, may spread or is potentially dangerous by other means, then we would encourage you to call us immediately,” they said.

North Yorkshire Police warned the cut off time for setting off fireworks on Bonfire Night is midnight.

A force spokesperson urged people to use fireworks responsibly.

“You can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally,” they said. “You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90

“Please speak with your children and teenagers about the importance of using fireworks safely and the consequences of improper use.”