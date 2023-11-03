They will join religious, political and civic leaders from across York on November 11 at the event organised by the Minster to call for an end to the conflict.

The vigil will begin with a welcome and address from the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, Dean of York.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central and civic and religious leaders from across the city will then share reflections with those attending followed by a period of silence.

Members of the public will be invited to write their thoughts and prayers onto pieces of white paper which will be placed on the cathedral’s raised altar platform to form a large white peace dove.

They will also have the chance to light candles on the votive candle stands surrounding the dais.

The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said: “I am glad that we can host this peace vigil at York Minster.

"The Cathedral provides a space where people can witness, by their presence and by their involvement in the event, our common desire for peace.

"I look forward to welcoming and standing alongside elected civic leaders and faith representatives, including members of our Mosque and Synagogue.”

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “It is easy to feel powerless when we watch such horrendous scenes from Gaza and Israel. We want people in power to feel the heartache and pain; we want people in power to stop the violence and demand the peace.

“On Saturday evening, every child and adult in York is invited to bring their pleas, petitions and prayers to form a dove of peace. In coming to York Minster, they will be taking part in something so powerful, as I gather up all these words and present them to national and world leaders. Please come.”

The vigil for peace will take place in the cathedral’s nave on Saturday 11 November starting at 6.30pm and will last around an hour.