North Yorkshire Police say Keira was last seen on Wednesday 1 November at 7pm.

It's believed she could be in the York area, as she was sighted in the Clifton Moor area at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November.

Keira is also known to travel to Leeds and Hull.

She is described as 5ft 3in tall, with a small build, blue eyes and long light brown/blonde hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings, a beige puffer jacket and sliders.

Any immediate sightings of Keira should be reported to 999 quoting reference 12230208708.