POLICE in York are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
North Yorkshire Police say Keira was last seen on Wednesday 1 November at 7pm.
It's believed she could be in the York area, as she was sighted in the Clifton Moor area at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November.
Keira is also known to travel to Leeds and Hull.
She is described as 5ft 3in tall, with a small build, blue eyes and long light brown/blonde hair in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings, a beige puffer jacket and sliders.
Any immediate sightings of Keira should be reported to 999 quoting reference 12230208708.
