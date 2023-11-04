At York St John, the Leeds-based firm will provide staffed security services for the main campus in the city centre, plus the satellite sites on Haxby Road and Clarence Street. As part of this, Gough & Kelly are training the existing staffed security teams from each location.

Gough & Kelly will also provide electronic security, including lighting, alarms, and CCTV at Askham Bryan College. The three-year contract includes on-site staff to monitor systems and provide ongoing support.

In York, Gough & Kelly also supports several schools, council premises and the council’s flagship West Offices. The security firm recently expanded its services around York to aid the Public Protection Team in mitigating environmental complaints.

Ian Crawford, group operations manager, said: “We are very happy to have further extended our scope in the City of York to include Askham Bryan and York St John University.

“We will be providing manned security solutions across each campus, as well as electrical security to keep both staff and students safe. Our ongoing relationship with the City of York Council has allowed us to provide security measures in various locations around the historic city since 2012”.

Headquartered in Leeds, Gough & Kelly was established in 1988 and employs more than 500 people. The company provides security and safety solutions for schools, councils, sporting events, and venues across the UK.