The Met Office stood down its yellow warning for rain yesterday with today set to be dry with sunny intervals.

But heavy rainfall during the storm means river levels remain high in the city.

A flood alert remain in place for the River Ouse affecting properties in King's Staith, Queen's Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace, Tower Place and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

King's Staith yesterday (Image: Dylan Connell)

City of York Council has closed Rowntree Park and St George’s Field and Esplanade car parks due to the flood risk.

At 9.30am the River Ouse’s level was 3.45m at the Viking Recorder – the top of its normal range is 1.9m.

Flooding near the River Ouse yesterday (Image: Harry Booth)

The Environment Agency expects the river to remain at this level then start to fall slowly from around 3pm, returning to the top of its normal range by 8.30am tomorrow.

Rail firms are urging passengers not to travel today due to the storm causing damage to routes last night.

An LNER spokesperson said: “Due to the impact of the severe disruption caused by failure of the electricity supply in Edinburgh and the overhead power supply south of Peterborough yesterday we strongly advise customers avoid travelling today.”

Services faced disruption throughout the evening on Thursday as a dewirement of the overhead electric wires in the Peterborough area led to tracks in both directions being blocked.

Passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.