The graduates will be based at Drax sites across the UK, including offices in Ipswich, Northampton and London, and Drax Power Station near Selby.

The programme lasts two or three years, depending on each placement, and allows the participants to rotate around teams within their department in order to prepare them for the next stage of their career.

The graduates have been placed across a range of departments including finance, trading and engineering depending on their training and career ambitions.

READ MORE:

Karen McKeever, Drax chief people officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer these placements to graduates across a range of our business areas because it’s essential to our success that we nurture and develop future talent.

“It’s also a very rewarding part of the work we do and we look forward to the moment each year when we can welcome new graduates who are keen to learn and contribute.”

Katie Marsh, who studied at the University of York and has joined as a Finance Graduate, said: “I was interested in Drax because I felt passionate about being a part of making a difference and felt that Drax offered me the opportunity to do this.

“Consistently striving to make realistic positive changes for the future of the energy sector, I felt Drax’s values and goals aligned with my own as they not only recognised the problems that come with climate change but actively demonstrated how they were going to make a difference.”

Asif Latif graduated from the University of Leeds and has joined Drax as a Trading & Optimisation Analyst Graduate.

He said: “My experience with Drax has been very welcoming. Working in a team that understands your strengths and helps develop your weaknesses is always something as a graduate you wish for. There is so much more to learn, and I am looking forward to completing my graduate scheme and developing myself to become an asset to the trading team.”

Lewis Easton, who has joined Drax as a Graduate Turbine Engineer from the University of Leeds, said: “I enjoy knowing how and why things work. Working as a turbine engineer at Drax lets me work with seriously impressive technology alongside really talented engineers, so there will always be something for me to learn and opportunities to grow.”

Drax says it already supports 17,800 direct and indirect jobs across the UK, 6,000 of which are in the North. The development of BECCS at Drax Power Station would see an additional 10,000 jobs created and supported during construction.

Drax runs initiatives such as work experience, tours of the power station and apprenticeships.