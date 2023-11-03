Bedern Hall has transitioned its legal status from being a Limited Company to become a Community Interest Company, which the hall says will protect it in perpetuity for future generations and highlight its position as one of York’s most significant heritage assets.

This coincided with the Board’s welcome to Bedern Hall York Butchers’ Gild (or the Company of Butchers of the City of York, to give it its full title) which joins three other Guilds that are based at Bedern Hall.

York Butchers’ Gild joins the Gild of Freemen of the City of York, the Company of Cordwainers and York Guild of Building who hold their regular meetings and events at the Hall, display their historic regalia and support the Bedern Hall board to keep it in front of the public in retelling the Vicars Choral Story and the Hall’s restoration.

READ MORE:

Bedern Hall has also relaunched the Bedern Hall Roof Tile Appeal, with donations made on the evening including from the Gild of Freemen and the Gild of Butchers and private donations from those at the event on Tuesday October 17.

The Civic Party were in attendance and guest speaker Andrew Morrison of the York Civic Trust also gave a thought-provoking presentation on the benefits and value of the smaller historic visitor attractions.

Dave Hobman, chairman of the Bedern Hall Community Interest Company said: “As one of York’s small but important historic venues, as outlined in Andrew Morrison’s presentation, Bedern Hall’s new legal status will ensure that it is available for local people and visitors to York to enjoy it in future.”

“The Roof Tile Appeal is an important step in our fundraising journey as we need £40,000 for the roof alone as well as other repair and restoration work. We are delighted to be welcoming the York Butchers’ Gild whose involvement will support our aims to bring the history of Hall to the attention of visitors and local people and its continuing benefit to the City as one of York’s most important medieval meeting halls that is often overlooked due to its location.”

Bedern Hall was originally built in the 14th century and was the refectory (dining hall) of the College of the Vicars Choral from the 1390s until the middle of the 17th century until it was passed into private hands.

Today, Bedern Hall is a venue for events, exhibitions, and educational programs, preserving its cultural and historical significance for the community.

For more information about the Bedern Hall Roof Appeal or to make a donation, go to: www.bedernhall.co.uk/get-involved/roof-tile-appeal/ About Bedern Hall.