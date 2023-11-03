A DON’T travel warning has been issued for train services in York in wake of storm Ciarán.
LNER has said this morning (November 3) that following issues on the network last night they are advising passengers not to travel today.
A spokesman said: “Due to the impact of the severe disruption caused by failure of the electricity supply in Edinburgh and the overhead power supply south of Peterborough yesterday we strongly advise customers avoid travelling today.”
