TWO people had to be rescued when their car got stuck in flood water in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Cattal Moor Lane in Cattal near Harrogate at 7.10pm last night (November 2).
A service spokesman said: “Acomb and Knaresborough crews rescued two people from a vehicle stuck in floodwater just outside of Cattal.
“Both occupants were rescued unharmed using crew power and taken to safe dry land.”
