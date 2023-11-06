WHILE a lot of time I agree with Matthew Laverack, on this occasion I must disagree.

Piccadilly is already a busy street with buses, the car park at Piccadilly is not fully utilized all the time, and the last thing we need is another car park encouraging more cars to drive into the centre on the already congested streets of York.

Yes car parks do bring in cash and the council can easily put a car park outside of York (Park & Ride) and generate revenue from there.

Yes the council is cash strapped, and there are reasons, one being that landlords renting out student housing do not pay council tax so that is a shortfall which used to covered by the Government and is no longer.

So the residents of York (non-student letting residents) that live here have their council taxes rising all the time but that is certainly not enough to cover the shortfall.

Secondly not one of the parties at the recent hustings before the change of council was in favour of imposing a tourist tax which even at a low tax per visitor would bring in a huge amount of revenue and seeing that if you visit overseas or even other places in the UK you pay a tourist tax it seems ludicrous that this is not even considered.

We do not need more car parks in the city centre, we need to be more productive in other ways about bringing in revenue.

And the arguments given at the hustings was that it would stop visitors coming to York is a load of poppycock as visitors will always want to come and see the Shambles, the Viking museum, the walls, the Minster and I never noticed anyone overseas complaining about a tourist tax.

And if York does actually get World Heritage Status then it will encourage more visitors which if there was a tourist tax would certainly add to the coffers of the cash strapped council.

Mr Laverack seems to think car parks are the answer. No, there are other ways.

Lynette Mills,

Fishergate,

York

---

Why don't BBC call Hamas terrorists?

I notice with some dismay that the BBC still refuse to classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

These thugs beheaded women, disembowelled babies and burned people alive, throwing their bodies into the gutter. Discarded like trash. Then when Israel fights back they have the nerve to cry foul, screaming that innocents are dying.

What exactly did they expect Israel to do, nothing?

The Jewish people said - never Again! Israel is making damned sure of that.

Back to the BBC. What do you have to do to be regarded as a terrorist? I would love a logical answer from the BBC but I very much doubt that will be forthcoming.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---