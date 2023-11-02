Being beaten by rising waters is something the city and its citizens have faced for hundreds of years.

Our photo today takes us back to the late 1800s and shows Cumberland Street in flood.

It dates from October,1892, and comes from the council's wonderful Explore York archive.

The caption tells us that the photo image was taken after 40 hours of rain gave rise to serious flooding in the city.

The building on the right was occupied by the York Incorporated Church of England Sunday School Committee.

On the opposite corner is the mineral water works of R A Wright. The warehouse straight ahead is on Queen's Staith and was occupied by Varey and Sons who were factors of ham, bacon, guano, oil-cake and seed.

