North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they responded to a call of a man in the river by Ouse Bridge in York, at 3pm today (November 2).

The water levels on the river have been high since the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

York Rescue Boat say they were also called to the scene.

The man was thrown a life ring and rescued by the fire and rescue boat.

He was then left with paramedics on the river bank.