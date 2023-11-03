The 14 Sky engineers and a team manager gave their time, skills, and enthusiasm to support Autism Plus at the charity's horticultural site located in Park House Barns, Gilling East.

Ambrose Gruenfeld, from Autism Plus, said: "These volunteer days play a crucial role in assisting our project while offering a unique opportunity for the volunteers to collaborate, problem-solve, and, of course, share some good-natured banter.

"The team was tasked with a variety of projects, including reinforcing the shade polytunnel for bio-security, transforming a muddy walkway into a proper path, and constructing steps for the tool shed unit. Their efforts were nothing short of fantastic.

"Thanks to their hard work, our polytunnel is now fully prepared to begin propagating rare woodland flowers. These flowers will be utilised not only in our woodland but also in other woodlands in the Howardian Hills with the aim of enriching and restoring our British woodland flora that is at risk of disappearing.

"This marked the second visit by Sky engineers this year, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for their continued support."