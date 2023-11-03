The storm brought heavy rainfall which has caused the River Ouse to stay at a high level.

A yellow warning for rain was stood down yesterday with the Met Office forecasting sun for York with temperatures sitting around 11C throughout today.

The Ouse was high yesterday and is expected to peak at 3.32m at the Viking Recorder around 8am then fall towards the top of its normal range of 1.9m, according to the Environment Agency.

Flooding near Blue Bridge in York yesterday afternoon (Image: Harry Booth)

Yesterday a flood warning was issued for the Ouse, with areas near the river most at risk.

These included in King's Staith and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

King’s Staith and riverside footpaths along the Ouse were under water yesterday.

Flooding in King's Staith yesterday morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

The Foss Barrier in York was closed yesterday afternoon following heavy rainfall.

City of York Council closed St George’s Field and Esplande Car Parks as well as Rowntree Park yesterday due to the weather.

The council's executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious, told the Local Democracy Service the flooding on the Ouse would be "within the usual range" for York and added: “We are watching things closely.”

James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning at the City of York Council, told the Local Democracy Service: “York can flood in two main ways: due to river levels or surface water flooding where intense rainfall can overcome drainage systems.

Flooding in York near the River Ouse yesterday afternoon (Image: Harry Booth)

“We therefore rely on the Environment Agency predictions of river levels and the Met Office predictions of rainfall and meet with them if significant events of either are forecast.

“We have detailed flood plans prepared with partners such as the Environment Agency and emergency services to respond in the event of a flood.”

Due to Storm Ciarán, travel warnings are in place for passengers travelling from York to other destinations.

LNER has advised passengers to avoid travelling by train today and tomorrow, warning that delays are likely across its network.

The rail firm says services between Newcastle and Edinburgh have been limited to one train per hour.

Northern and TransPennine Express have also urged passengers to check their journeys for disruption before travelling.

In Ryedale, the River Derwent levels are expected to remain high over the coming days following the recent rain.

Church Street in Norton has reopened but the footpath across one side of County Bridge has been closed to install a temporary pump.

North Yorkshire Councillor Keane Duncan said in an update on the flooding situation that the River Derwent had peaked on Tuesday and levels have continued to drop.

In the south of England and Channel Islands yesterday, the storm brought gusts of more than 100mph in some parts, leaving thousands of homes without power, forcing school closures and causing travel chaos.