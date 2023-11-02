The Tour forms part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday campaign - which takes place on December 2.

It celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Arriving in York on Wednesday (Nov 8 November), the Small Business Saturday Tour team will go on to visit and interview independent businesses across the city.

This includes visits to local small businesses such as handmade leather satchel company, Zatchels, independent bar and charcuterie, Howl, and York’s own apothecary Born of Botanics.

Once again supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow, The Tour is visiting 23 locations throughout the month including Ryedale.

With sustainability and energy saving high on the agenda for small firms, The Tour is using electric vehicles, including a bike.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “We are thrilled to be visiting small businesses in York and across the UK, as we count down to Small Business Saturday with this year’s tour.”

“This year’s campaign is all about shining a spotlight on the nation’s fantastic small firms and showing them some major love! I encourage all small businesses across Yorkshire to get involved, whether it is in person or online.”

As the roadshow makes its way around the UK, business owners across Yorkshire can take part in the campaign’s wider online programme of free business support that will run throughout November.

Virtual workshops and webinars on a range of business topics are being offered each day, as well as free one-to-one mentoring and opportunities for small businesses to tell their stories and network on Small Business Saturday’s social media channels.

A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram will also take place every week, with giveaways from local businesses all over the country.

Chris Sims, BT’s Managing Director for Small and Medium Business said: “Small Business Saturday is a fantastic initiative that empowers entrepreneurs to tackle the biggest challenges they are facing today. This year small businesses can access specialist mentoring and support, giving them tailored guidance on issues ranging from effective marketing to cyber security.”

“As the tour enters its second decade, we are proud to be partnering with Small Business Saturday on this initiative again through our Skills for Tomorrow program, which has helped over one million entrepreneurs grow their small businesses with free digital skills training.”

The campaign to encourage people to support small businesses first began in 2010.

Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

To get involved in The Tour locally, or book virtual one-to-one mentoring sessions and workshops, small businesses should visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour.