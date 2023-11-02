Based between York and Harrogate, Johnsons is a family-run business and is one of the largest and longest-established commercial nurseries in the UK. The company celebrated its centenary year in 2021 and is a trusted supplier of plants and trees to the amenity sector.

The Plant Healthy certification shows that Johnsons is a business that trades and grows plants to a high plant health and biosecurity standard whilst reducing the risk of introducing or spreading destructive plant pests, as well as protecting the horticultural industry, other cultivated plants and natural habitats.

Plant Health is important to Johnsons for many reasons such as protecting our woodlands from pests and diseases such as ash-dieback and oak processionary moth and safeguarding native flora and fauna from non-native pests and diseases.

Johnsons’ Commercial and Business Manager, Jonathan Whittemore, said: “You can help with Plant Health by buying responsibly from reputable nurseries and suppliers and avoiding buying plants that have been sourced from areas with high-risk pests and diseases, keeping your boots clean to avoid spreading diseases, looking after your plants and knowing pests when you see them.”

Further information regarding the Plant Healthy Scheme can be found here - https://planthealthy.org.uk/